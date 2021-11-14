Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
Scott Rasmussen resigns as Eau Claire County's finance director, capping 11 years of working for the county.
10 years ago — 2011
Seattle-based supercomputer maker Cray, which houses much of its operations in Chippewa Falls, is awarded a $188 million, multiyear contract with the University of Illinois.
20 years ago — 2001
The Eau Claire County Board passes a budget that includes a 17.5% property tax levy increase.
35 years ago — 1986
Federal regulators fine securities trader Ivan Boesky $100 million for insider trading.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.