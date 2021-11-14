5 years ago — 2016

Scott Rasmussen resigns as Eau Claire County's finance director, capping 11 years of working for the county.

10 years ago  2011

Seattle-based supercomputer maker Cray, which houses much of its operations in Chippewa Falls, is awarded a $188 million, multiyear contract with the University of Illinois.

20 years ago — 2001

The Eau Claire County Board passes a budget that includes a 17.5% property tax levy increase.

35 years ago — 1986

Federal regulators fine securities trader Ivan Boesky $100 million for insider trading.