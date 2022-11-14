5 years ago — 2017
Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley is the guest speaker at the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Wisconsin’s Harvest Gala in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2012
United States Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is elected as the chairman of the New Democrat Coalition, a centrist group of more than 50 Democratic House members.
20 years ago — 2002
David and Kathleen Barnard, who have been married for 60 years, receive the Outstanding Philanthropist Award at the eighth annual Philanthropy Day Celebration in Chippewa Falls.
35 years ago — 1987
Ann Bancroft, 32, who the previous year became the first woman to journey to the North Pole, addresses an audience of 400 middle schoolers at UW-Eau Claire.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.