5 years ago — 2015
River Falls becomes among the state’s first municipalities to install a community “solar garden” for public power.
10 years ago — 2010
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Brian Levin-Stankevich is named one of three finalists to become president of Hawaii Pacific University.
20 years ago — 2000
The state Medical Examining Board revokes the medical license of former Eau Claire neurosurgeon Thomas V. Rankin for failing to acknowledge his criminal record on his license application.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan holds a final strategy meeting with advisers on the eve of a summit with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Geneva.