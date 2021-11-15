5 years ago — 2016

Mike Cohoon, a pastor at Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie, is leading an effort to build tiny houses for homeless people.

10 years ago — 2011

Texas-based Hi-Crush Proppants, which plans to build a frac sand mining operation near Augusta, also is considering building other sand mines and a sand plant around the city.

20 years ago — 2001

A fatal crash on Interstate 94 damages the Wilson Street overpass in Menomonie; a 15-foot-wide by 110-foot-long portion of the bridge deck is removed.

35 years ago — 1986

Eugene Hasenfus of Marinette is sentenced by a Nicaraguan court to 30 years in prison as an American mercenary.