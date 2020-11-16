5 years ago — 2015
The UW-Eau Claire athletic department relieves head football coach Todd Glaser and his full-time assistants of their duties after an 0-10 season.
10 years ago — 2010
During a meeting in Eau Claire, Tony Evers, superintendent of the State Department of Public Instruction, says the state’s school funding formula is broken and must change.
20 years ago — 2000
Bankruptcy and foreclosure force Dadco Diversified to close frozen-pizza plants in Eau Claire and Black River Falls and sell off most of its brand names, including Roma and Magic Crust pizzas.
35 years ago — 1985
Lt. Gov. James T. Flynn and other leaders launch the first statewide relief effort for Africa, called A Wisconsin African Relief Effort (AWARE).