5 years ago — 2015
Fourteen area companies form the Chippewa Valley High-Tech Alliance to raise awareness of the region as a technology leader.
10 years ago — 2010
As families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, a report finds that nearly 1 in 3 American children is living with a parent who is divorced, separated or never married.
20 years ago — 2000
The Florida Supreme Court forbids Secretary of State Katherine Harris from certifying the state’s results from the presidential election.
35 years ago — 1985
At a summit in Geneva, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev calls on President Ronald Reagan to halt the arms race and its extension into space.