5 years ago — 2016

Eau Claire Regis defeats Darlington 24-17 to win the WIAA Division 6 state football title.

10 years ago — 2011

A group working to recall Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, United Wisconsin, has collected 50,000 signatures in 48 hours.

20 years ago — 2001

A Taliban envoy to Pakistan says Osama bin Laden has left Afghanistan, but the claim can’t be verified.

35 years ago — 1986

Downtown Menomonie will be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.