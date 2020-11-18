5 years ago — 2015
The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s board approves the purchase of First Lutheran Church, 1005 Oxford Ave., for $900,000.
10 years ago — 2010
Hundreds of fans of the “Harry Potter” books and film series camp outside Carmike Cinema at Oakwood Mall for the midnight premiere of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1.”
20 years ago — 2000
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers declare it’s not Islamic to grow poppies for heroin production.
35 years ago — 1985
Gov. Anthony Earl faces opposition from Republicans and Democrats alike in approving contracts with state employee unions that include 6% pay increases.