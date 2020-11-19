5 years ago — 2015
Jared Fogle, former pitchman for Subway sandwiches, is sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for child pornography and underage sex.
10 years ago — 2010
Tomah Republican Ed Thompson comes up 403 votes short in a recount against winning incumbent state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma.
20 years ago — 2000
Jerry Jerome, chief executive of The Turkey Store in Barron, will present a Thanksgiving turkey to President Bill Clinton.
35 years ago — 1985
White House chief of staff Donald Regan tells a reporter that women will be more interested in the activities of the U.S. and Soviet first ladies than their husbands’ negotiations at an arms control summit.