5 years ago — 2016

Wendy Sue Johnson of Eau Claire is among the Democratic plaintiffs as federal judges strike down Wisconsin’s Republican-drawn legislative districts as unconstitutional.

10 years ago — 2011

Eau Claire Memorial graduate Alex Pope, named among the top new chefs in the Midwest by Food & Wine magazine, discusses his culinary career.

20 years ago — 2001

Eau Claire-based National Presto Industries buys a diaper-making operation that had been renting space in Presto’s Eau Claire manufacturing plant.

35 years ago — 1986

United States House Majority Leader Jim Wright, D-Texas, says Ronald Reagan‘s administration broke the law by not informing Congress about arms sales to Iran.