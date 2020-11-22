5 years ago — 2015
John “Wally” Geske of Altoona, who played professional baseball in the 1940s, discusses his hobby of carving duck decoys.
10 years ago — 2010
Netflix is preparing to offer movies and old TV episodes exclusively through online streaming for $8 a month, matching the price charged by rival Hulu.
20 years ago — 2000
George W. Bush decides against asking for a recount of the presidential tally in Wisconsin, where unofficial totals show he lost to Al Gore by fewer than 6,000 votes.
35 years ago — 1985
A fire at A-1 Readi-Mix Concrete in Chippewa Falls causes $500,000 in damage.