5 years ago — 2015
As of noon the previous day, Wisconsin hunters had killed 115,971 deer, compared with 90,280 during the first three days of the gun season the previous year.
10 years ago — 2010
An 89-year-old bell is installed at its new home in the Healing Gardens at Sacred Heart Hospital; the bell once hung at the hospital’s original site on Dewey Street.
20 years ago — 2000
The U.S. Supreme Court weighs intervening in Florida’s contested presidential election.
35 years ago — 1985
UW-Eau Claire professor Vicki Lord Larson is one of eight people nationwide selected to help plan a conference between IBM and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation.