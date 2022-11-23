5 years ago — 2017
Attendance at the 10th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot race in Eau Claire is estimated to reach nearly 3,000.
10 years ago — 2012
The Lake Pepin Art & Design Center in Pepin, which opened in 2005, is scheduled to close at the end of the year.
20 years ago — 2002
Jill and Mike Chandler of Colfax, discuss using salvaged wood to build furniture and crafts for their Menomonie business, Once Abarn a Time.
35 years ago — 1987
Ole Severude, 48, will be sworn in as Barron County sheriff on Dec. 1; he succeeds Wally Larson, who died on Oct. 28 in a traffic accident.
