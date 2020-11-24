5 years ago — 2015
The UW-Eau Claire men’s cross country team reflects on winning the NCAA Division III national title the previous weekend.
10 years ago — 2010
Buffalo County’s 5% jobless rate in October ties Dane County for the state’s lowest.
20 years ago — 2000
Election analysts say the religious right hasn’t faded; the movement helped Republicans maintain a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
35 years ago — 1985
At least 46 people die as Egyptian commandos raid a hijacked Egyptian jet in Malta.