5 years ago — 2016
Wisconsin’s longest-serving farm broadcaster, Bob Bosold of Eau Claire, is inducted into the National Association of Farm Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
10 years ago — 2011
Menomonie artist Kari Tarr will make a second appearance on “The Martha Stewart Show.”
20 years ago — 2001
Taliban fighters surrender in droves at Kunduz in northern Afghanistan.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan accepts the resignation of national security adviser John Poindexter.
