5 years ago — 2016

Wisconsin’s longest-serving farm broadcaster, Bob Bosold of Eau Claire, is inducted into the National Association of Farm Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

10 years ago — 2011

Menomonie artist Kari Tarr will make a second appearance on “The Martha Stewart Show.”

20 years ago — 2001

Taliban fighters surrender in droves at Kunduz in northern Afghanistan.

35 years ago — 1986

President Ronald Reagan accepts the resignation of national security adviser John Poindexter.