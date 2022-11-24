5 years ago — 2017
A UW-Eau Claire freshman music education major, Dawson Redenius, plays trumpet for pianist Lorie Line‘s Pop Chamber Orchestra during a holiday tour.
10 years ago — 2012
Fifty employees at Eau Claire-based Menards fly weekly on a company aircraft to Minot, N.D., to staff a store struggling to attract workers in the midst of the state’s oil and natural gas boom.
20 years ago — 2002
A new $400,000 grandstand will be installed before the Barron County Fair in Rice Lake is held in July of the following year.
35 years ago — 1987
UW-Stout Chancellor Robert S. Swanson receives the Meritorious Service Award from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.
