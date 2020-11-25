5 years ago — 2015
The Menomonie Theater Guild will present “Miracle on 34th Street,” which features more than 50 cast members.
10 years ago — 2010
To prevent the expected decimation of Eau Claire’s ash trees due to an invasive pest and diversify the city’s urban forest, a report recommends spending thousands of more dollars on forestry.
20 years ago — 2000
Former Green Bay Packers star Reggie White will play for his old team as a member of the Carolina Panthers after coming out of retirement.
35 years ago — 1985
Vandalism at a Northern States Power Co. substation causes an electrical outage in the village of Fairchild and the surrounding area.