5 years ago — 2015

The Green Bay Packers unveil Brett Favre‘s name and retired No. 4 on the stadium facade during halftime of a game against the Chicago Bears.

10 years ago — 2010

Boy Scouts from Troop 90 in Altoona sell coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts to Black Friday shoppers at several locations waiting for stores to open amid wind-chill readings of 5 degrees.

20 years ago — 2000

George W. Bush declares victory in the presidential election after Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certifies her state’s vote totals, giving Bush a 537-vote edge.

35 years ago — 1985

The Eau Claire County Board considers a program to require some welfare recipients to work to receive their payments.