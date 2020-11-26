5 years ago — 2015
The Green Bay Packers unveil Brett Favre‘s name and retired No. 4 on the stadium facade during halftime of a game against the Chicago Bears.
10 years ago — 2010
Boy Scouts from Troop 90 in Altoona sell coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts to Black Friday shoppers at several locations waiting for stores to open amid wind-chill readings of 5 degrees.
20 years ago — 2000
George W. Bush declares victory in the presidential election after Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certifies her state’s vote totals, giving Bush a 537-vote edge.
35 years ago — 1985
The Eau Claire County Board considers a program to require some welfare recipients to work to receive their payments.