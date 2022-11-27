5 years ago — 2017
Pete Adler, who taught at Durand High School for 35 years and spent nearly that much time on the Pepin County Board, dies at the age of 82.
10 years ago — 2012
The Cornell school board approves a high school football co-op agreement with Lake Holcombe for 2013-14.
20 years ago — 2002
Canadian National Railway Co. will cut about 100 jobs in Wisconsin, including a combined 84 at railroad repair shops in Fond du Lac and Stevens Point.
35 years ago — 1987
Gov. Tommy Thompson signs a law setting uniform closing hours for taverns in the state — 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
