5 years ago — 2017
The Altoona CIty Council passes a budget for 2018 that includes $1.5 million to finish public features in the River Prairie development.
10 years ago — 2012
Developer John Mogensen and Jamf Software both are interested in building on a lot used for temporary parking on the north side of downtown Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2002
A fire destroys the Buckhorn Tavern just north of Augusta.
35 years ago — 1987
The Western Dairyland Recycling Center in Eau Claire reports it has tripled the amount of material it handles and ships out — to 2,257 tons the previous year from 745 tons in 1983.
