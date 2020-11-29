5 years ago — 2015
More than 100 people gather in Eau Claire, adding their voices to thousands of others across the globe as people in more than 175 countries rally on the eve of the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Paris.
10 years ago — 2010
Friends and colleagues fondly remember John Jahr, who recently died at age 63 after serving as Colfax’s clerk/treasurer for 32 years.
20 years ago — 2000
A major renovation is planned for the Chippewa Valley Museum thanks to a $315,000 grant.
35 years ago — 1985
George Keyworth, a proponent of the “Star Wars” missile defense program, resigns as presidential science adviser.