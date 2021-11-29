Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Preliminary figures show Wisconsin hunters registered 196,785 deer during the gun season, a slightly lower total than in the previous year.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire County District Attorney Rich White announces he is leaving the post to join the law firm of Weld, Riley, Prenn & Ricci.
20 years ago — 2001
George Harrison, the so-called “quiet Beatle,” dies at age 58 after a battle with cancer.
35 years ago — 1986
The New York Times reports Saudi Arabia had a role in Iranian buys of U.S. arms and in the supply of weapons to Contra rebels in Nicaragua.
