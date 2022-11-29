5 years ago — 2017
Eau Claire barbers Marlin Mueller and Dale Johnson will retire after 116 years of combined experience in the industry.
10 years ago — 2012
Hillcrest Golf & Country Club may be sold to local developer Jim Rooney, which would put an end to 86 years of golf at the Altoona course.
20 years ago — 2002
Asha Sen, an associate professor of English at UW-Eau Claire, will receive a 2002 Women of Color Award from the UW System.
35 years ago — 1987
Kelly Curtis, an 18-year-old Eau Claire Memorial graduate, wins $5,600 in cash and scholarships for being named runner-up in the National Miss T.E.E.N. pageant in Kansas City, Mo.
