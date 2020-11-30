5 years ago — 2015
The Eau Claire City Council offers a promotion to Dale Peters — from assistant city manager to city manager.
10 years ago — 2010
UW-Eau Claire is taking steps toward becoming a tobacco-free campus, rankling some smokers who say a policy short of an outright ban should be pursued.
20 years ago — 2000
Eau Claire City Council President Bill Nielsen won’t run for reelection.
35 years ago — 1985
Altoona resident Richard Lewandowski will take part in a 1,200-mile international peace march through Central America.