5 years ago — 2016

Menomonie High School offensive lineman Alex Fenton is named to the all-state first team in football by the Associated Press.

10 years ago — 2011

Local dealers report a rise in handgun sales after Gov. Scott Walker signs a concealed carry bill.

20 years ago — 2001

Tribal warriors and U.S. jets pound Kandahar, Afghanistan, the last stronghold of the Taliban.

35 years ago — 1986

Link Walker resigns after 19 years as UW-Eau Claire football coach.