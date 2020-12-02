5 years ago — 2015
Aubrey Roberts, an Eau Claire Memorial senior and WIAA Division 1 champion in cross country running, prepares for the Foot Locker National Championships as the first from the area to qualify for the event.
10 years ago — 2010
The House of Representatives passes a bill that would prevent TV advertisers from abruptly raising the volume to catch the attention of viewers.
20 years ago — 2000
RCU begins foreclosure proceedings against Mill Run Golf Course, which opened its second 18-hole course the previous year to target upscale golfers.
35 years ago — 1985
Ken Anderson wins his 400th game as UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball coach.