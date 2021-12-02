Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
A multimillion dollar lawsuit involving employees of the former Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Co. plant is settled just weeks before a five-week trial was scheduled to begin in Eau Claire County Court.
10 years ago — 2011
Dunn County officials are considering a six-month moratorium on silica sand mines as the number of mine proposals continues to grow in the state.
20 years ago — 2001
Inventor Dean Kamen unveils the Segway, a batter-powered scooter he hopes will revolutionize travel.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan calls for an independent counsel to investigate allegations that money from the sale of arms to Iran was diverted to the Nicaraguan Contras.
