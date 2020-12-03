5 years ago — 2015
Aaron Rodgers throws a 61-yard touchdown pass to Richard Rodgers with no time left in the Green Bay Packers’ 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions.
10 years ago — 2010
A child nutrition bill on its way to President Barack Obama — and championed by the first lady — gives the government power to limit school bake sales and other fundraisers health advocates say sometimes replace wholesome meals in the lunchroom.
20 years ago — 2000
The U.S. Supreme Court overturns a Florida Supreme Court decision that allowed hand-counted ballots to narrow George W. Bush‘s lead over Al Gore.
35 years ago — 1985
Wisconsin residents will vote on one of five designs for a new state license plate.