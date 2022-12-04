5 years ago — 2017
Eau Claire joins 47 other Wisconsin counties under quarantine for the tree-killing bug, the emerald ash borer.
10 years ago — 2012
Elk Mound area beef and crop farmer Jim Holte is named Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation president.
20 years ago — 2002
The Jim Pullman Band, which is based in Eau Claire, is one of five finalists in the “Best Artist You’re Not Listening To” online contest for unsigned bands sponsored by “The Daily Buzz.”
35 years ago — 1987
Carolyn Kyyhkynen, 32, begins her tenure as the new tourism marketing specialist for the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, which serves 10 counties.
