5 years ago — 2016

The Eau Claire Plan Commission approves the site plan for a proposed Marshfield Clinic Health System hospital.

10 years ago — 2011

The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, announce they’ll return to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire for a show in September 2013.

20 years ago — 2001

Mullah Mohammed Omar, Taliban supreme leader, agrees to surrender Kandahar, the Taliban’s last major bastion, to tribal forces.

35 years ago — 1986

Former National Security Adviser Robert McFarlane reportedly tells a closed-door congressional hearing that President Ronald Reagan approved a 1985 arms sale to Iran by Israel.