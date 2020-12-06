5 years ago — 2015
Alvin and Lavonne Sieg discuss the more than 1,000 Nativity sets they have on display at their home on Eau Claire’s west side.
10 years ago — 2010
UW System President Kevin Reilly is requesting that roughly 20,000 university faculty and staff receive a 2% pay raise in each of the next two years despite the state facing a roughly $3 billion budget shortfall.
20 years ago — 2000
State Rep. Larry Balow, D-Eau Claire, says he expects the privately built Stanley prison to open in 2001.
35 years ago — 1985
Defense Department satellites are used to survey the former Milwaukee Road railroad right of way between Eau Claire and Durand.