5 years ago — 2016

World War II veterans Gene Krhin and Gordy Roholt reflect on their military experiences at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.

10 years ago — 2011

Gov. Scott Walker signs a bill expanding a job-creation tax credit at Tess Oral Health in Eau Claire and tours the business, which makes toothbrushes and other dental products.

20 years ago — 2001

Harold “Bill” Adams of Black River Falls, a veteran of the attack on Pearl Harbor, attends a ceremony there on the 60th anniversary of the attack.

35 years ago — 1986

In a radio address, President Ronald Reagan says “it was not my intent” in dealing with Iran to trade weapons for hostages.