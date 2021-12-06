Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
World War II veterans Gene Krhin and Gordy Roholt reflect on their military experiences at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker signs a bill expanding a job-creation tax credit at Tess Oral Health in Eau Claire and tours the business, which makes toothbrushes and other dental products.
20 years ago — 2001
Harold “Bill” Adams of Black River Falls, a veteran of the attack on Pearl Harbor, attends a ceremony there on the 60th anniversary of the attack.
35 years ago — 1986
In a radio address, President Ronald Reagan says “it was not my intent” in dealing with Iran to trade weapons for hostages.
