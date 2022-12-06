5 years ago — 2017
A state Department of Natural Resources report determines that Wisconsin’s bald eagle population is at an all-time high; Buffalo County leads the region with 64 occupied nests.
10 years ago — 2012
Wisconsin senior Montee Ball wins the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top college running back.
20 years ago — 2002
Don Norrell, Eau Claire’s city manager for the past 11 years, is one of four finalists for the same position in Round Rock, Texas.
35 years ago — 1987
Bill Nolte, proprietor of The Joynt tavern on Eau Claire’s Water Street, reflects on hosting 150 nights of nationally renowned entertainment over the past 13 years.
