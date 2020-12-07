5 years ago — 2015
Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Sam Hunt will headline at the 30th anniversary of Country Fest north of Cadott.
10 years ago — 2010
Transportation officials recommend cutting more than $300 million in state support for road projects over the next two fiscal years because revenue from the gas tax and vehicle registration fees is dropping off.
20 years ago — 2000
David Gratz and Toby Biegel will seek the Eau Claire City Council seat vacated by Glen Tamke.
35 years ago — 1985
Secretary of State George Shultz says the U.S. may take “further steps” to counter growing Soviet and Cuban military involvement in Nicaragua.