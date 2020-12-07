5 years ago — 2015

Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Sam Hunt will headline at the 30th anniversary of Country Fest north of Cadott.

10 years ago — 2010

Transportation officials recommend cutting more than $300 million in state support for road projects over the next two fiscal years because revenue from the gas tax and vehicle registration fees is dropping off.

20 years ago — 2000

David Gratz and Toby Biegel will seek the Eau Claire City Council seat vacated by Glen Tamke.

35 years ago — 1985

Secretary of State George Shultz says the U.S. may take “further steps” to counter growing Soviet and Cuban military involvement in Nicaragua.