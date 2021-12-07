5 years ago — 2016

After sitting unlit for around two decades, the NSP sign on top of the hydro plant in Chippewa Falls is lit once again.

10 years ago — 2011

Rod Blagojevich, Illinois’ 40th governor, is sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted sale of a U.S. Senate seat, illegal shakedowns for campaign cash and lying to federal agents.

20 years ago — 2001

Army Gen. Tommy Franks, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, gives a cautiously optimistic report of the war there.

35 years ago — 1986

Secretary of State George Shultz says he knew nothing about the diversion of Iranian arms sale profits to the Contras.