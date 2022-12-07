5 years ago — 2017
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he’ll resign from the U.S. Senate following allegations of sexual harassment and a loss of support from fellow Democrats.
10 years ago — 2012
A wrongful death civil suit filed in the death of a UW-Stout student in 2010 is headed for a jury trial.
20 years ago — 2002
UW-Whitewater, which includes Eau Claire Regis graduate Lindsey Tomasovich at blocker, captures the NCAA Division III national volleyball title.
35 years ago — 1987
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Herbert Grover says, “By the year 2000, it’s estimated most jobs will require post-secondary education,” during an appearance in Chippewa Falls.
