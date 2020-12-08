5 years ago — 2015
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels name the Chippewa Valley Air Show as their 2015 Air Show of the Year award winner.
10 years ago — 2010
Gov.-elect Scott Walker raises the possibility of essentially abolishing state employee unions to control rising employee wage and benefit costs.
20 years ago — 2000
The Florida Supreme Court votes 4-3 to order manual recounts across the state to review as many as 45,000 ballots, a move that threatens George W. Bush‘s presidential hopes.
35 years ago — 1985
Fans gather in New York’s Central Park to remember John Lennon on the fifth anniversary of his murder.