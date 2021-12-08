5 years ago — 2016

John Glenn, a former Senator and the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth, dies at the age of 95.

10 years ago — 2011

The Eau Claire County Board approves a new employee manual in response to work rules that no longer can be collectively bargained by most public employees in the state.

20 years ago — 2001

Altoona city officials have requested Arnie Johnson be disciplined for violating city policies more than a dozen times during his eight years as fire chief, records show.

35 years ago — 1986

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency vetoes pollution discharge permits for Pope & Talbot paper mills in Eau Claire and Ladysmith.