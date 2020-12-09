5 years ago — 2015
Menomonie police officers during traffic stops distribute gift cards and presents donated by area businesses as part of Operation Santa Cops.
10 years ago — 2010
The Obama administration is taking $1.2 billion in passenger rail money away from Ohio and Wisconsin and awarding it to other states.
20 years ago — 2000
In a potentially fatal blow to Vice President Al Gore‘s presidential hopes, the U.S. Supreme Court halts all recounting of ballots in Florida in a 5-4 decision.
35 years ago — 1985
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ed Garvey defends his acceptance of donations from political action committees.