5 years ago — 2015
The Fab Four, a Beatles tribute band, former Styx lead singer Dennis DeYoung, Jon Pardi and the Charlie Daniels Band are slated to perform at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2010
Brent Hafele, the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic’s first executive director, is leaving his position with the nonprofit organization.
20 years ago — 2000
Lawyers for George W. Bush and Al Gore argue their cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, urgently pressing rival claims about a suspended manual recount in Florida.
35 years ago — 1985
Corazon Aquino, wife of assassinated Filipino opposition leader Benigno Aquino, files paperwork to run for president.