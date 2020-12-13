5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire native and professional hockey player Jake Dowell learns he does not have Huntington’s disease, a fatal genetic disorder that afflicted his brother and claimed the life of his father.
10 years ago — 2010
Cyril Myren and his son, Todd, are badly injured when their barn collapses on them in Buffalo County; about 11 area barns collapse or are badly damaged as a result of a recent heavy snowstorm.
20 years ago — 2000
President Bill Clinton urges Americans to follow Vice President Al Gore‘s lead and unify behind President-elect George W. Bush and his new administration.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Sen. Robert Kasten, R-Wis., is arrested for drunken driving in Washington, D.C.