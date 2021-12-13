5 years ago — 2016

Eau Claire County agrees to a $1 million settlement with its insurance company to recoup most of the money embezzled by two former employees — Larry Lokken and Kay Onarheim.

10 years ago — 2011

The Eau Claire City Council unanimously agrees to appoint Brian Amundson, public works director, as interim city manager.

20 years ago — 2001

In a new videotape, Osama bin Laden boasts about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and discusses his advance knowledge of them.

35 years ago — 1986

An Eau Claire Holiday Inn, 1202 W. Clairemont Ave., is picketed because its satellite TV network allows customers access to X-rated movies.