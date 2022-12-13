5 years ago — 2017
A residential fire in Buffalo City kills a man and his 2-year-old daughter.
10 years ago — 2012
Officials at Eau Claire-based Menards say uncertainty in the national economy has affected expansion projects, including a canceled new store in O’Fallon, Mo., and a postponed one in Independence, Mo.
20 years ago — 2002
UW-River Falls student Marci Brenner of Durand takes first place in the poetry and prose events of the university’s 30th Annual College and University Forensics Tournament.
35 years ago — 1987
Altoona seniors Lynn Twerberg, Tricia Sturz, Russ Platcek and Jodi Olson start the high school’s Students Against Driving Drunk chapter.
