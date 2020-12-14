5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire’s Korey and Megan Evans save a man from drowning while vacationing in Daytona Beach, Fla.
10 years ago — 2010
Wisconsin Democrats scramble to set up a vote on new contracts for thousands of state workers before they lose their legislative majority.
20 years ago — 2000
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, says he’s taking a “real hard look” at running for governor in 2002.
35 years ago — 1985
A federal judge in Tennessee throws out a $55 million liability suit against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.