5 years ago — 2015
A committee recommends a plan to spend $167 million to upgrade or replace buildings in the Chippewa Falls school district.
10 years ago — 2010
The House of Representatives approves repealing a law prohibiting gays and lesbians from serving openly in the U.S. military.
20 years ago — 2000
UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey coach Marlin Muylaert is suspended for one month after pulling his team from the ice with 7 minutes left in the third period of a game against Augsburg College.
35 years ago — 1985
The caskets of 256 U.S. troops and crew members killed in a plane crash in Newfoundland begin their journey home.