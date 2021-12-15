Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire’s Action City, 2402 Lorch Ave., opens a 30,000-square-foot trampoline park.
10 years ago — 2011
UW-Eau Claire will honor former men’s basketball coach Ken Anderson by naming the court at Zorn Arena after him.
20 years ago — 2001
American forces hear Osama bin Laden talking on short-range radio in the Tora Bora area of eastern Afghanistan, a U.S. official says.
35 years ago — 1986
CIA Director William Casey suffers a seizure on the eve of questioning about an Iran arms deal.
