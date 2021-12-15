5 years ago — 2016

Eau Claire’s Action City, 2402 Lorch Ave., opens a 30,000-square-foot trampoline park.

10 years ago — 2011

UW-Eau Claire will honor former men’s basketball coach Ken Anderson by naming the court at Zorn Arena after him.

20 years ago — 2001

American forces hear Osama bin Laden talking on short-range radio in the Tora Bora area of eastern Afghanistan, a U.S. official says.

35 years ago — 1986

CIA Director William Casey suffers a seizure on the eve of questioning about an Iran arms deal.