5 years ago — 2015
Ten months after the former Fanny Hill restaurant and dinner theater closed, the scenic property overlooking the Chippewa River valley is donated to Hope Gospel Mission.
10 years ago — 2010
More than two dozen senators put hundreds of home-state projects in a $1.3 trillion bill to fund the federal government even though they recently voted to ban so-called earmarks.
20 years ago — 2000
Aaron Tessendorf scores two goals and Jake Dowell adds another to lead Eau Claire Memorial to a 4-3 high school hockey victory over Menomonie.
35 years ago — 1985
Ending sex discrimination in state workers’ compensation will cost $40 million over four years, a state task force says.