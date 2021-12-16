Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire Memorial graduate Patrick McLain is selected sixth by Orlando City SC in the Major League Soccer re-entry draft; he spent the previous season with the Chicago Fire.
10 years ago — 2011
A Pakistani news crew doing a feature on students from Pakistan studying in the U.S. visits Menomonie to feature Iqra Ashraf and three other students at UW-Stout.
20 years ago — 2001
Battalion Chief Jon Taylor is named interim fire chief in Chippewa Falls; Taylor will fill in for Fire Chief Ed Mishefske when he retires in January of the following year.
35 years ago — 1986
An Eau Claire County Board committee will soon release specifications for a proposed refuse-to-energy project.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.