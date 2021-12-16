5 years ago — 2016

Eau Claire Memorial graduate Patrick McLain is selected sixth by Orlando City SC in the Major League Soccer re-entry draft; he spent the previous season with the Chicago Fire.

10 years ago — 2011

A Pakistani news crew doing a feature on students from Pakistan studying in the U.S. visits Menomonie to feature Iqra Ashraf and three other students at UW-Stout.

20 years ago — 2001

Battalion Chief Jon Taylor is named interim fire chief in Chippewa Falls; Taylor will fill in for Fire Chief Ed Mishefske when he retires in January of the following year.

35 years ago — 1986

An Eau Claire County Board committee will soon release specifications for a proposed refuse-to-energy project.