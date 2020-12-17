5 years ago — 2015
Vietnam veteran Maurice Schirmacher, 69, of Chippewa Falls, whose education was disrupted by his service, is presented with a high school diploma by the Chippewa Falls school board.
10 years ago — 2010
Fourteen-year-old Dustin Schuh, the son of Dawn and Dennis Schuh of rural Chippewa Falls, is the winner of the Leader-Telegram’s annual holiday lights contest.
20 years ago — 2000
Gunmen fire on a joint American-Russian peacekeeping patrol as it tries to seal the boundary between Kosovo and Serbia; there are no casualties.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. House passes a bill overhauling the tax code and cutting income taxes, a top priority of President Ronald Reagan.