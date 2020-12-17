5 years ago — 2015

Vietnam veteran Maurice Schirmacher, 69, of Chippewa Falls, whose education was disrupted by his service, is presented with a high school diploma by the Chippewa Falls school board.

10 years ago — 2010

Fourteen-year-old Dustin Schuh, the son of Dawn and Dennis Schuh of rural Chippewa Falls, is the winner of the Leader-Telegram’s annual holiday lights contest.

20 years ago — 2000

Gunmen fire on a joint American-Russian peacekeeping patrol as it tries to seal the boundary between Kosovo and Serbia; there are no casualties.

35 years ago — 1985

The U.S. House passes a bill overhauling the tax code and cutting income taxes, a top priority of President Ronald Reagan.