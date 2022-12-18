5 years ago — 2017
Lorraine Wathke, a horse aficionado who recently died at the age of 96, is taken by horse-drawn hearse from her funeral at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church to her burial in Trinity Cemetery.
10 years ago — 2012
It’s reported that the UW-Madison athletic director will hire Utah State coach Gary Andersen as the university’s next football coach.
20 years ago — 2002
Patrick Rebman, who came up with the idea for the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, is named its first executive director; organizers hope to have the museum open in 2004.
35 years ago — 1987
Rice Lake art teacher Jack Blom discusses his side gig of making wearable wooden neckties.
